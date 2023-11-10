CSOs task security agencies on professionalism to forestall electoral infractions

By Angela Atabo

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, has called on the Police and other security agencies deployed for election duty to display professionalism and neutrality.

The coalition of more than 70 CSOs also enjoined securty agencies to be vigilant and proactive to forestall electoral infractions and secure the entire electoral process.

Convener of the Situation Room, Yunusa Ya’u, made the call at a news conference on the Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi governorship elections on Friday in Abuja.

Ya’u said the Nigeria Police announced that it had sufficient personnel and resources to deploy for the governorship elections in the three states and that it had trained its personnel involved in election security management.

He added that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, assured that the Police and other security agencies were ready for election duty.

“In addition, the IGP has assured that vote buying will be tackled, and that electoral offenders will be arrested.

“Situation Room calls on all political parties and candidates participating in the elections across the three states to adhere to the Peace Accord signed with the National Peace Committee.

“They should refrain from all forms of violence and intimidation of election workers and voters,” said Ya’u.

He said the CSOs expected improved administration and management of the three governorship elections by INEC, having been given N18 billion for preparations.

He said the group also enjoined INEC to abide by the provisions of the Electoral Act and its Regulations and Guidelines in all stages of the election.

This, he said, was to promote transparency, accountability and conduct elections that would be adjudged by the generality of Nigerians as free, fair and credible.

He said to this end, the Situation Room would look out for early distribution and deployment of election personnel and materials.

He added that it would also look at timely commencement of polls and priority voting and availability of assistive materials for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), among others.

Ya’u said the Situation Room urged INEC to act in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act, in order not to disenfranchise eligible voters.

“Section 24 (3) of the Act requires INEC to suspend an election and reschedule it, in the event of a substantial disruption to the election in a polling unit, occasioned by threat to peace and security of electoral officials and materials,” he said.

Ya’u said the irregularities that trailed the conduct of the 2023 general elections left a lot of voters disenchanted and that their confidence in the electoral process dwindled.

He said accordingly, INEC would need to do its utmost to ensure that the off cycle elections did not further worsen citizens’ confidence in the electoral process.

He said the Situation Room enjoined all eligible voters in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi to come out on Saturday, Nov. 11, and participate fully in the process of electing leaders of their choices for their respective states.

He called on all election stakeholders to approach this election with every sense of responsibility and utmost respect for democratic standards. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

