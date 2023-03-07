CSOs task President-elect to tackle insecurity in Northwest, other parts of Nigeria

Abdullahi Shugaba

A katsina-based Coalition of Civil Society Organisations ( CSOs) has tasked the President–elect, Bola Tinubu, to address the lingering insecurity in the Northwest and other parts of the country on assumption of office.

Malam Muhammad Danjuma-Katsina, Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), of Katsina Youth Crusade said this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Tuesday.

Danjuma-Katsina noted that the people of Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi states including Niger in North Central and Borno, in Northeast regions of the country were bedeviled with banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminalities.

He urged the new president to quickly swing into action in tackling the problems.

“It is our prayers that the president-elect would consolidate on the gains of his predecessors in the current fight against banditry and terrorism in the country”.

“This is because, if there is no security, there will be no peace and development in any country,” Danjuma-Katsina said.

The coalition also urged Tinubu to have the patience to involve all segments of the country in governance, irrespective of the differences.(NAN)