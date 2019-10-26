CSOs task govt, stakeholders on inclusion of persons with disabilities

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, (CSOs) has called on the government, policy makers and stakeholders to put in place enabling laws, policies and measures to build an accessible and inclusive society for persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

They made the call on Saturday in Abuja during a stakeholders Dialogue themed,” Building An Inclusive Society for Persons With Disabilities in Nigeria.”

In an opening remark, the convener of the event and Executive Director,

Platinum Interventions Care Initiative, Blessing Mary Ocheido said one of the key tenets of human rights is inclusion and accessibility for all irrespective of disability.

She recalled that Nigeria is a signatory to several International and regional instruments including the universal declaration of human rights and the United Nations Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Ocheido pointed out that these two instruments emphasized rights of citizens with disabilities of member states to known discrimination, equal opportunity and accessibility as stated in United Nations Convention of persons disability act 29.

The executive director added that the recently passed disability act emphasizes the need for accessibility of physical structures, transport system, including sea-ports, railways, road transport and air-port facilities by persons with disabilities.

She however, regretted the fact that over 90% of buildings and transport system in Nigeria are still inaccessible to persons with disabilities, adding that this is clearly discriminatory.

According to her,”Disability as an impairment, as not the impairment itself, as a result of the interaction of this impairment with attitudinal and environmental barriers which includes full and effective participation in the society on an equal basis with others.

“There are 25million Nigerians living with disabilities of which I am one.

“Growing up, I struggled to acquire education and to live a normal life like my siblings, friends and classmates.

“To this day I still struggle not because I do not have what it takes to be a productive citizen of the country but because of the institutionalized barriers, negative perception and structural impediment that I found all around me.

“I have had to build my own rounds in school in ABU Zaria to enable me attend classes. I build rounds where I live, I build rounds where I have worked.

“In spite of these challenges that I have gone through, I realized am still one of the very few lucky ones because not so many persons with disabilities can afford to make their own way in a difficult society like Nigeria.

“Several persons with disabilities in Nigeria have been shot out of school, market places, Banks, places of worship, recreational centres, and so due to all these barriers have been subjected to a life of dependency abuse and charity.

“The 25 million Nigerians with disabilities can add greatly to nation building, if the society in which they live are accessible and considerate of their needs.”

Ocheido said other African countries have made great effort by ensuring that there are policies in place to carry persons with disabilities along, adding that these policies and measures can be reproduced in Nigeria as everyone deserves the right to live a full independent and productive life irrespective of disability.

Other discussants at the meeting were Lois Auta, (Executive Director, Cedar Seed Foundation), Engr. A.J Agba Joseph, (Head Engineering Regulations and Monitoring Department), and Engr. Ali A. Rabiu, (COREN President).

Others who were represented were Comfort Lamptey(Country Representative, UN Women Nigeria) represented by Mrs Patience Ekeoba, Ijeoma Nwaçhukwu,(Executive Director, Women and Girls Advancement and Resources Centre) represented by Blessing Onwudiwe, among others.

The Platinum Interventions Care Initiative hosted the dialogue in collaboration with other CSOs which include VOICE, Women Advancements and Resources Centre, among others.