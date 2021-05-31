CSOs seek quick solution to insurgency, banditry in Nigeria

Some Coalition of  Civil Organisations (CSOs) in Osun have called the governments to profer solution to kidnapping, banditry, and insurgency across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CSOs stated this at a peaceful protest in Osogbo Monday, to the Day of Action Against Insecurity in Nigeria.

The Convener, Mr Waheed Saka, said the protest was to raise alarm the state of insecurity that has from the level it was.

According to him, a peaceful and prosperous nation is the duty of every government which the citizens look unto.

Saka commended some state in the southwest for their efforts in tackling criminality, kidnapping and banditry at their corridors.

NAN reports that the protesters moved from Freedom Park through Oke-Fia, Old Garage and Station Road areas of the state capital to create awareness and were having breaks intermittently to address the people.

Ayo Ologun, one of the protesters condemned the of Mr Ahmed Gulak, who was a former Political Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, and he asserted that nobody is safe again in the country.

Ologun noted that the people are asking government to provide for the people, banish hunger and secure lives.

“There is need for restructuring to make the states viable and that will reduce the rate of insecurity and kidnapping, among others.” (NAN )

