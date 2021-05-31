Some Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Osun have called on the governments to profer solution to kidnapping, banditry, and insurgency across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CSOs stated this at a peaceful protest in Osogbo on Monday, to mark the National Day of Action Against Insecurity in Nigeria.

The Convener, Mr Waheed Saka, said the protest was to raise alarm on the state of insecurity that has increased from the level it was.

According to him, a peaceful and prosperous nation is the duty of every government which the citizens look unto.

Saka commended some state governors in the southwest for their efforts in tackling criminality, kidnapping and banditry at their corridors.

NAN reports that the protesters moved from Freedom Park through Oke-Fia, Old Garage and Station Road areas of the state capital to create awareness and were having breaks intermittently to address the people.

Ayo Ologun, one of the protesters condemned the killing of Mr Ahmed Gulak, who was a former Political Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, and he asserted that nobody is safe again in the country.

Ologun noted that the people are asking government to provide for the people, banish hunger and secure lives.

“There is need for restructuring to make the states viable and that will reduce the rate of insecurity and kidnapping, among others.” (NAN )

