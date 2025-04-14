CSOs seek accountability, transparency in national security framework

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina has called for urgent reforms to enhance transparency and accountability within the nation’s security architecture.

By Abbas Bamalli

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina has called for urgent reforms to enhance transparency and accountability within the nation’s security architecture.

This is contained in a statement in Katsina jointly signed by the coalition’s Chairman, Abdulrahman Abdullahi, and Secretary, Kabir Shehu.

The colaition said that the call became necessary in view of a viral video circulating on social media in which retired Maj. Ahmed Lawal-Ibrahim, the Commander C-Watch in Dandume Local Government Area, raised serious allegations concerning military operations in the area.

“The content of this video has sparked widespread concerns among citizens and underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability within our national security framework.

“At this time when the state is bedevilled with rising cases of kidnapping for ransom and banditry in spite of being in dry season, the allegations coming from a retired senior military officer are too big to be given deaf ears.

“We therefore call upon President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu, Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina, and national and state houses of assembly to initiate a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the claims presented in the video.

“Such an inquiry is essential to uphold the integrity of our security institutions and to maintain public trust in the fight against insecurity in the state,” the coalition said.

It added that the allegations, if substantiated, points to potential lapses in security protocols and oversight.

“It is imperative that our leaders address these concerns promptly to prevent further erosion of confidence in our security apparatus.

“We urge the aforementioned officials to launch an independent investigation, establish a panel comprising members from various sectors, including CSOs, to ensure an unbiased review of the allegations.

“To also ensure transparency, keep the public informed about the progress and findings of the investigation to foster trust and credibility.

“They should also implement reforms, should the allegations be validated, take immediate corrective actions to address the identified issues and prevent future occurrences,” the statement said.

It also added that the aforementioned officials should protect whistle-blowers, ensure the safety and anonymity of individuals who come forward with information pertinent to the investigation.

The coalition said security and well-being of the citizens were paramount, therefore addressing these allegations with seriousness, will demonstrate a commitment to justice and the rule of law.

“We stand united in our demand for accountability and await prompt action from our leaders.

“This write up reflects the collective voice of concerned citizens advocating for transparency and justice,” the coalition said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)