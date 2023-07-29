CSOs raise concern over prevalence of kidney disease in Borno

By Yakubu Uba

The Network of Civil Society Organizations in Borno (NECSOB), has raised concern over the growing cases of kidney disease in the state.

The group in a statement by its leader, Bulama Abiso, urged stakeholders to work towards finding the root cause of the problem with a view to finding lasting solutions.

It demanded the outcome of a research supported by the State Government, being handled by the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).

“It has also became necessary for the Network to question the whereabout of the report of research conducted by the grants of N50m released by the Borno State Government to the management of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on 23th March 2022.

“We urge the state government to launch an inquiry to find out the stage of the report if any, and make it public.

“The Network also solicited the intervention of humanitarian and development partners in research and donation of high technological equipment to address the issue .

“We are also calling for direct assistance to all the victims as the cost management and treatment is beyond ordinary citizens.

“It’s in this light that we also appreciate the direct intervention by TetFund in providing dialysis machines and training grants to personel at the UMTH Kidney Centre,” the group said.

The group also raised concern over growing youths restiveness and cases of criminal activities ranging from drug abuse , phone snatching, burglary, theft and murder, being perpetrated by some gangs in Maiduguri.

It lauded Gov. Babagana Zulum for summoning an emergency security meeting and directing a crackdown on suspected perpetrators known as “Marlians”.

“We wish to call on the state to also form a high level committee to look into the activities of this group in order to find out the root causes and people involved in fueling the group or sponsoring them.

“We equally want to urge the security operatives to synergise in curbing the hydra-headed monster that is spreading among our youths and beyond.

“We believe the capacity and strength of our gallant security outfits are capable of handling this problems as was demonstrated in containing the decade long Boko haram insurgency,” the statement added.

It urged for intensive research and training for youths on social behavioural change programming to address the raptured youth social cohesion in the society alongside campaign on drug abuse.

“We are equally advocating for the creation of Ministry of Youth, Counselling and Employment.

“The ministry will be responsible for providing guidance to our youths, to make a right decision and assist in securing jobs as well as encouraging youths to be self reliance by engaging them in various skill training”. (NAN)

