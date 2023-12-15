CSOs petition UN over independence of judges, lawyers

In light of the persistent challenges related to the absence of judicial independence and the diminishing trust of Nigerians in the legal system, four civil societies (Citizens Gavel, Hope Behind Bars, NULAI and TAP Intiative associated with the Open Justice Alliance have formally petitioned the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Independence Of Judges and Lawyers.

“The purpose of the petition is to seek the active involvement of the rapporteur in efforts aimed at enhancing judicial independence in Nigeria.

“The intervention of the United Nations in these matters is crucial to addressing potential threats to the judicial system in Nigeria and promoting the principles of justice and accountability.” The executive director of Tap Initiative, Martin Obono, expressed.

The series of petition, addressed to the Special Rapporteur on the Independence

of Judges and Lawyers, highlights concerns about the integrity of the Nigerian Judiciary, specifically focusing on a series of incidents of judicial capture.

In the petition, the Open Justice Alliance calls for an immediate investigation into the conduct of the Justices involved, citing potential violations of the Revised Judicial Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2016. The alliance expresses concern that the independence of the Nigerian judiciary may be threatened due to allegations of corruption, inducement, and harassment of the justices.

“Our specific demands include an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the judgment of Honourable Moore Aseimo Abraham Adumein, Bitrus Gyarazama Sanga, and Lateef Adebayo Ganiyu, a recommendation and or appeal to the Judicial Services Commission for the Discipline of these Justices if found culpable of contravening the Revised Judicial Code of Conduct 2016 and the United Nations Basic Principles on the Independence of Judiciary 1985, and explicit transparency and accountability in the investigation process.” Oluwafunke Adeoye, Founder of Hope Behind Bars Africa, emphasized.

In accordance with Article 22 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Open Justice Alliance emphasizes the importance of a robust and independent judiciary in supporting Nigeria’s nascent democracy. The alliance urges the Special Rapporteur to intervene and defend the eroding independence of the Nigerian Judiciary.

“Nigeria’s nascent democracy relies heavily on the judiciary to foster its growth and uphold fundamental rights. A compromised judiciary poses a serious risk, potentially leading to citizen apathy and, ultimately, societal chaos, as citizens may feel their rights to elect leaders have been undermined,” said Nelson Olanipekun, Citizens’ Gavel’s Team Lead.

The United Nations Commission on Human Rights is now involved in the investigation and is believed to be working to address the concerns raised by the Open Justice Alliance and uphold the principles of judicial independence and accountability.

