CSOs pass vote of confidence on SON DG, management

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, on Wednesday passed a vote of confidence on the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON.

The group at a Press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, said the vote of confidence followed an end of an independent audit and investigation of parastatals by the civil society.

The chairman of the harmonised board, Bishop Abel Oduma, commended the office of the auditor general and the security cover provided to enable an independent investigation of parastatals by the civil society.

“This is about a great deal because of the cooperation from both the security agencies and government relevant authorities, above all, the maturity and cooperation of the management of the standard Organisation Of Nigeria is unprecedented.

“This report is the second edition in a series of our activities earmarked to enhance accountability and transparency in government in line with the commitment of the president Buhari administrations anti curruption mantra.

“We are encouraged by the strict adherence to due process by the management of Standard Organisation Of Nigeria under the leadership of Mr Osita O. Aboloma . We are constrained to urge other agencies and parastatals to emulate such levels of transparency and accountability going forward,” he said.

Oduma noted that the press conference is one of the many platforms put in place by CSOs to brief Nigerians on the true situation of things as opposed to unverified assumptions and sentiments often bandied by quacks and political players.

“We also use this opportunity to urge other agencies to key into this audit so as to give Nigerians a true sense of satisfaction on the affairs of the Nigerian state.

“May I thank the director general of the standard Organisation Of Nigeria for giving us access to the books for an independent inquiry. As we clear the air today, we hope you are encouraged to continue to follow the rules going forward for the future of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria and the country,” he said.