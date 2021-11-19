CSOs partner with Kaduna State government to ensure security in schools

Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM) would partner with the state government to ensure security in schools.

The declaration was made on Friday in Zaria, Kaduna State, by Mr Joshua James, Assistant Secretary, KADBEAM.

He was speaking at a two-day workshop on Public-Private dialogue on education and insecurity: Government and community efforts toward sustainable education in Kaduna State.

The workshop was organised by Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), a development partner, in collaboration with KADBEAM.

James said the meeting was aimed at deepening consultations and discussions with relevant stakeholders on the effects of insecurity on the educational system.

This, he said, was to ensure safe and protective learning environment that would increase access and attendance in schools and equally reduce truancy.

“It is also aimed at discussing policies associated with education and insecurity.

“We would also agree on local solutions for safe and protective learning environment,’’ James said.

Mrs Rahila Ishaku, a facilitator said at the workshop that there was the need to empower communities and individuals to act in sufficient time to reduce the possibility of insecurity, injury, loss and damage of school property.

“There must be strong traditional and scientific ways for warning that operate throughout the day and night,’’ Ishaku said.

She stressed the need for an effective dissemination of communication that would allow for fast responses that would help to safeguard lives and livelihood.

“It is essential that communities understand their risks, respect warning signs so as to alert appropriate authorities,’’ she added.

Earlier, Mr Mukaila Usman, Deputy Director, Ministry of Education, commended KADBEAM for organising the workshop.

He said it provided a platform for engagement between citizens and the government.

“The workshop will no doubt afford a feedback mechanism that will provide necessary information on where the government should act,’’ he said. (NAN)

