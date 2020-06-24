CSOs organise media roundtable on electoral reforms

Share the news













The International Press Centre, IPC, says a roundtable aimed at promoting discourse on the role of the media in promoting electoral reforms, will hold on Thursday.

A statement by Sanmi Falobi, Programme Manager of International Press Centre (IPC), made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday said the roundtable is convened with the Yiaga Africa, European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) and EU-SDGN townhall meeting on electoral reforms taking place on June 30th in focus.

The theme of the webinar is: Media as Catalysts of Best Democratic Practices: Yiaga Africa-ECES/EU-SDGN Town hall meeting on electoral reforms in focus.

The thrust of the webinar is to elicit media interest in and facilitate greater media coverage and reportage of the whole gamut of the electoral process to ensure that needed reforms are passed by the National Assembly through needed amendments to the Electoral Act and the constitution.

About 90 participants (male and female journalists and editors) from the broadcast, print and online media (across the six-geo political zone) shall participate in the webinar in pursuance of the broad objectives of the EU-SDGN project.

A team of media experts comprising Mr. Hamza Idris, Editor of Daily Trust; Mr. Taiwo Gorge, Editor, The Cable; Dr. Biodun Ogidan, Nigeria Community Radio Coalition; Mrs. Mary Atolagbe, Secretary, Nigerian Guild of Editors/Deputy Director Digital Media Voice of Nigeria (VON); Mr. Imoni Amarere, Executive Director, AIT and Mr. Eze Anaba, Editor, Vanguard shall offer insights on the theme.

The event shall also feature opening remarks by Dr. Akin Akingbulu, Executive Director, IMS; Mrs. Laolu Olawumi, Programme Manager, EU-SDGN and Manji Wilson – Coordination Advisor/Electoral Administration Expert, ECES while Mr. Samson Itodo, Executive Director of YIAGA Africa shall give the background note, among others.

There will also be special interventions by Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman and Mr. Jake Epelle, Executive Director of The Albino Foundation.

The event can be viewed live on IPC facebook media page and social media handles.

