CSOs must partner with media to fight social vices – Yemi Itodo

By Haruna Salami

An Abuja based media practitioner, Comrade Yemi Itodo, has called for synergy between Nigeria’s Journalists and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that are into social works, to fight the menace of social vices in the country.

Itodo stated this on Friday in the National Assembly, while receiving a ‘Symbol of Peace for Greater Nigeria’ award, presented to him by Nigerian Women for Peace Initiative, Jos.

Itodo who is the Chairman of National Assembly New Media Forum, expressed optimism that, “when the media partner with relevant organizations in creating awareness against rape, cultism, drug abuse and other social vices in the society, Nigeria would be a safer place for all”.

Comrade Itodo gave instance of how he mobilized over 40 groups in an awareness rally against rape in Otukpo, Benue state in June 2020 and how that has drastically reduced the menace of rape in Idoma land.

“Also in September this year, I partnered with Miss Idoma Ambassador, Queen Esther Ene Daniels of Free Image Entertainment, where we trained 100 girls drawn from the 9 local government areas of Benue South for one week, on different skills and a takeoff capital of N20,000 was given to all of them.

According to him the feedback they have got, those girls are well established in their endeavours now and are also empowering others”, adding that education of the girl child was paramount to his course.

Earlier, leader of the group, Hajia Maryam Sule, while eulogising Comrade Itodo, said he was not just only a journalist, but a humanitarian par excellence, who has contributed to the emancipation of the youth, especially, the girl child in the society.

“Comrade Yemi Itodo is morally balanced, highly equipped and socially interesting, who is always behind the scene to ensure the success and betterment of other humans.

“His passion and commitment to the society is ever present, as he works day and night to improve the impact and visibility of his people.

On his part, Secretary of New Media in National Assembly, Mr. Haruna Salami, described Itodo as a selfless leader who would forget himself and family to fight for his members and colleagues.

Salami thanked the group for finding Comrade Itodo worthy of the award, adding that, his (Itodo’s) contributions to humanity through media advocacy and philanthropy would always stand him out amongst his peers.