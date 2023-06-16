CSOs, lawyer praise Tinubu over EFCC Chair’s suspension

By Isaac Aregbesola

Some activists have described the indefinite suspension of the Chairman of Economic and Finance Crime Commission (EFCC) Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as right step aimed at giving the anti-gratf agency the desired credence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, suspended Bawa indefinitely to allow for a thorough investigation into his conduct while in office following “weighty allegations ” of abuse of office against him.

The Chairman, Partners for Electoral Reform, a Civil Society Organisation, Organisation, Chief Ezenwa Nwagwu, said the suspension was a brilliant posture by Tinubu

“It is as an inspiring departure from the past where public officials with corruption allegation continue in office without a whimper from the oversight authorities.

“The reputational challenge it foist portray the government as lame and ineffective, indeed subverts its advertised objective of fighting corruption.

`It’s a brilliant posture by President Tinubu. We hope he keeps it up,” he said.

Also, Hamzat Lawal, an activist and Chief Executive, Connected Development (CODE) said the suspension of Bawa was in order.

“President Bola Tinubu’s action is timely. I urge the president to immediately order for a holistic investigation of all the actions carried out under Bawa.

“Under him, the EFCC had become a toothless bulldog running after he so-called ‘Yahoo boys’ and ignoring those who have committed monumental economic sabotage against our nation.

“Of course, tackling cybercrime is commendable but Bawa looked the other way as officials of government raided Nigeria’s treasury with reckless abandon,” the CODE Executive alleged.

A constitutional lawyer, Mr Adeniyi Adegbite, said the President was on sound legal footing in suspending the EFCC chairman upon such weighty allegations of financial improprieties as well as other misconducts and abuse of office.

According to him, his suspension is to allow for thorough and unhindered investigation into the weighty allegations leveled against him.

“For instance, the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawale, alleged that the chairman demanded for two million dollars bribe from him. This allegation cannot be swept under the carpet.

“The suspension has nothing to do with the independence of the Commission.

“Though it is important for the occupants of such sensitive offices as chairman of EFCC to have a secured tenure of office for stability and audacity to do the delicate job.

“However, the President is the ultimate accounting officer to Nigerians and he cannot watch helplessly where there are such weighty allegations of abuse of office,” he said.

Also speaking Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, a former Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, said it was too early to comment because the issues are based on ‘weighty allegations’.

“ I think the President must have some facts at his disposal. Hence, I have no qualms when public officials are held to account.

“The process should simply be fair and facts-based. Frankly, we should learn to embrace the consequences of our actions or inactions while in office.

“Meanwhile, let us wait for the findings. May the truth and Nigeria succeed,” he said.(NAN)

