CSOs launch Mbah Mandate Movement

By Stanley Nwanosike

Various Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Enugu State have launched Mbah Mandate Movement (M3-Group) meant to support the mandate of Dr Peter Mbah, the Governor-elect of the state.

Mbah won the March 18 Governorship Poll in Enugu State on the platform of the PDP.

The Convener and Lead Speaker of the group, Mr Kennedy Iyere, during the event in Enugu on Wednesday, said the need to support and defend the “mandate of Mbah is critical to the rapid development of Enugu State”.

Iyere said the movement was initiated by leading CSOs, while the project attracted the interest of several pressure groups, professional associations, religious entities, youth and women pro-democracy networks, among others in the state.

He noted that Mbah’s administration would engender a responsible government whose priority would help to accelerate social and economic development for the sustainable well-being of Enugu State and its people.

Iyere, who is also a humanitarian activist, said, “Tell me who else, if not Peter Mbah; his records of past performances have made him the most acceptable among the three key persons who contested for the 2023 Enugu guber seat.

“His victory was well deserved and the results of the polls reflected the will of the people.

“Look at his achievements in the private sector where he distinguished himself as a pacesetter. His Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd proudly has over 8,000 employees.

“His Peter Mbah Foundation has shown compassion to thousands of persons through various humanitarian interventions.

“Among other contestants, show me anyone of them who has such an enviable legacy. Mbah has come to serve and to move Enugu State to its next realm of development and Enugu people are aware of this.

“Therefore, those who are making efforts to distract his focus are hereby advised to distance themselves from him.

“This is the reason stakeholders have gathered to launch the Mbah Mandate Movement, also known as M3-Group. It is a widespread advocacy group whose aim is to safeguard the mandate of Peter Mbah.”

The Converner of CountryFirst Movement, Prof. Chris Nwaokobia, described Mbah as a visionary leader capable of transforming the state.

Nwaokobia said, “we must defend Mbah’s mandate because of his passion to serve and develop Enugu State.

“Leadership is all about commitment and competency and that’s why we have no any other option to support and defend Mbah’s mandate because we believe he will do everything possible to take Enugu state forward.”

Also, Popular Nollywood Actress, Patience Ozokwor, said that Mbah was elected because of his capacity to deliver good governance.

According to Ozokwor, “we believe that only a man who can feed a home, should be given a wife and that’s why we gave our mandate to Mbah to transform Enugu State.

“It will be a shame that people like us will sit and watch the Enugu State drag to the mud because of selfish interest,” she said. (NAN)