CSOs laud Lagos State Govt. over fresh charge of manslaughter against Ikechukwu Ogbonna

By Chimezie Godfrey

A frontline Civil Society Organisation committed to fighting Sexual and Gender Based Violence – Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF) and Make A Difference Initiative has commended the Lagos State Government for acceding to its request to review the charges brought against Mr. Ikechukwu Ogbonna over his role in events leading to the death of his wife, Mrs. Bimbo Ogbonna.

Initially, the Lagos State Police had charged Mr. Ogbonna for negligence in failing to offer prompt care to his wife who suffered 95% fire burn.

But following video evidence produced by Mr. Ogbonna, which showed that while Bimbo was trapped inside their residence by fire, her husband, rather than call for rescue, was seen video recording the burning house from outside the premises, Men Against Rape Foundation and Amnesty International immediately raised alarm over his suspected complicity in the death of his wife.

Bimbo had documented series of complaints of domestic violence against her husband at the Police and Lagos State Domestic Violence Response Agency during a torrid relationship that was described by many observers as toxic.

While the Executive Director of MARF, Lemmy Ughegbe, speaking at a press conference in December, 2022 exhibited persuasive and compelling evidence sufficient for Lagos State to re-arrest and file fresh charges against Mr. Ogbonna, Amnesty International and Bimbo’s family through their counsel, Barr. Odiana Eriata wrote the Lagos State command, demanding a review of the charge of negligence as it fell short of expectation of law.

In response, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, Dr. Babajide Martins called for the case file from the Police, reviewed the evidence against Ogbonna and upgraded the charge from negligence to manslaughter punishable under Section 229 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State with life imprisonment.

Speaking at a press conference Friday in Abuja, Lemmy Ughegbe commended the Lagos State Government for being responsive and responsible in looking into their concern and taking the right action to ensure that Mr. Ogbonna is properly charged.

“The Police had almost bungled this case with a-slap-on- the-wrist charge of negligence against Mr. Ikechukwu Ogbonna even when evidence pointed to a need for a more sever charge. We cried out, drawing the attention of Lagos State Government to this infraction”, Ughegbe noted.

“We are glad that upon our organisation’s intervention and efforts of our partners at Amnesty International, the Lagos State Government through the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), called for the file, reviewed the evidence and slammed a charge of involuntary manslaughter against Mr. Ogbonna”, he added.

He further revealed,”Last week when the matter came up today before Magistrate Court 7 presided over by

Mrs. Adebayo Kafayat Tella in the yaba magistrial district, Holden at court 7, ebute-metta, she refused Mr. Ogbonna’s bail plea and ordered that he be remanded in prison until March 7, 2023 to enable the Director of Public Prosecution to file the charge at the right court.

“However, eager to breathe the air of freedom, Mr. Ogbonna on Thursday, 9th of February 2023 approached the Lagos State High Court, praying it to grant him bail, pending his formal arraignment by the Lagos State Government.

“In the bail application argued by his counsel, Victor Ogude (SAN), he prayed the court to grant his client bail to enable him support his children financially.

“Ogude (SAN) claimed that the charge of manslaughter was bailable and therefore entitled his client to bail.

“In an affidavit in support of the bail request deposed to by Ogbonna’s brother, Ifeanyi Elvis Ogbonna, he said the applicant was emotionally and psychological drained in custody without being arraigned.”

Ughegbe explained that opposing the bail application, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Babajide Martins said Mr. Ogbonna was a flight risk and could flee from justice if granted bail based on the severity of the punishment for the offence.

“It is trite that offences that attract capital punishment are ordinarily not bailable except on special and compelling circumstances of a life threatening ailment.

“Dr. Martins also argued that applicant’s counsel has not shown any compelling reason why his client should be admitted to bail.

“After listening to the arguments by both counsel, Justice Nicole Clay adjourned to 23rd of February 2023 to deliver a ruling.

“Ogbonna is facing a fresh charge of involuntary manslaughter contrary to section 224(b)/and punishable under section 229 of Criminal Law of Lagos state.

“If found guilty, Ogbonna would be facing life imprisonment as prescribed by Section 229 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,” he said.