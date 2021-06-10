CSOs in Katsina have no plans for any protest on June I2 – leaders

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina State has declared that it had no intention to be part of any protest on June 12.

Malam Hamza Saulawa, Coordinator, Save Katsina Group, who briefed newsmen on behalf of the body on Thursday in Katsina, said that the CSOs would not join hoodlums to disrupt the peace of the state.

“It has come to our knowledge that some politicians from some opposition political parties have planned to mobilise hoodlums to protest against government on June 12, which is Democracy Day.

“We want to state that the Coalition of 20 Civil Society Organisations in Katsina State is not part of that plan. We hereby dissociate ourselves from that planned protest.

“As a body, we will use the June 12 celebration to reaffirm our support to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. We shall support him in the fight against insecurity in our state and the country in general.”

The group commended Buhari and Alhaji Aminu Masari, the Governor of Katsina State, for the fight against banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, rape and other criminalities in the state and other parts of the North-West geo-political zone.

It appealed to Nigerians to distance themselves from the “evil plan by the unscrupulous elements’, pointing out that the nation needed all hands on deck toward restoring peace to all communities.

“What we want now is not protests. We want everyone to support government’s efforts towards ridding the nation of all crimes. Security should be everybody’s responsibility,” he said. (NAN)