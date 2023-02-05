CSOs in Borno empathize with Nigerians over cash crunch

By Yakubu Uba

The Network of Civil Society Organisations in Borno has empathized with Nigerians over the hardship being experienced in getting the new naira notes.

It urged government to adopt more salutary measures to ease the burden faced by ordinary Nigerians in the on-going currency swap.

Leader of the network, Mr Bulama Abiso, stated on Saturday in Maiduguri that the agony being experienced was blameable on wrong timing and poor implementation of the currency swap scheme.

It enjoined the public to remain law-abiding noting that currency swap is common globally.

It urged the public to embraces the new development and device legal means to facilitate their transactions.

It enjoined commercial centres and public service providers including hospitals to create online payment platforms and acquire Point of Sale (POS) machines to ease peoples’ hardships.

It also urged security operatives to intensify efforts at bringing sanity into currency-related crimes.

“CBN should also make available to the public the daily allocations to commercial bank branches in every state for accountability

“Network Providers should also try and upgrade their services to accommodate the abrupt pressure on these facilities.

“Commercial banks should also upgrade their servers to enable smooth online transactions.

“We also call on POS operators to desist from illegal transactions that are exploiting members of the public.

“All fuel stations should be compliant with the new cashless policy by providing e-payment devices at their dispensing pumps,’’ the state read in part. (NAN)