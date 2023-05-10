CSOs in Adamawa ask for inclusion in budgetary allocations

By Ibrahim Kado

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Adamawa on Wednesday asked the state government to include them in its yearly budgets.

They noted at a roundtable on Public Financial Management (PFM) in Yola that their inclusion in state budgets would end the trend where they depended on donors for funding.

The roundtable was organised by the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) “State2State’’ programme.

The CSOs argued also that state’s budgetary inclusion would enhance the achievement of accountability and transparency for good governance in the state.

Mr Bello Bashir, Programme Manager, Matasa360 Initiatives, said CSOs were intermediaries between government and citizens hence the need to be considered for budgetary allocations for good governance.

He said budgetary funds would be helpful for CSOs to go to the grassroots to meet with the people for effective service delivery.

Similarly, Mr Abdullahi Suleiman, representing Good Governance 3G, noted that in some states governments provided counterpart funding to support CSOs.

He called on the Adamawa government to do same for increased development and good governance.

Ms Suzanne Myada, State2State’s PFM specialist said the roundtable provided the opportunity for key PFM institutions in Adamawa to make presentations on reforms, successes, progress, limitations, and challenges.

“It presents the opportunity for priority ministries, departments and agencies of government and the CSOs to provide feedback on the impact of reforms on citizens.

“It also provides the opportunity to examine the deployment of public resources and the delivery of public services, especially in education, health and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and PFM in general.

“The roundtable will make recommendations towards ensuring the consolidation and sustainability of reforms in the state,’’ she said.

In her address, State2State team lead, Hajia Maryam Dikko, urged participants to identify issues and challenges and recommend the way forward on PFM in the state.

According to her, this will ensure accountability, transparency and effectiveness, especially in education, health, water, sanitation and hygiene.

In her remarks, Ms Wunfe Anthony, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, appreciated USAID and the World Bank’s States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme.

SFTAS aims at reforming PFM in Adamawa to ensure that budget delivery is timely. (NAN