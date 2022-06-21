CSOs hail Soludo for rescinding proposed wheelbarrow pushers’ levy

By Joy Mbachi

Anambra Civil Society Network, (ACSONET), has lauded Gov Charles Soludo, for his quick response and clarity to the new planned tax policy for wheelbarrow pushers and others in the state.

Mr Chris Azor, Coordinator, Anambra Open Alliance of Non State Actor, and Co-chair Open Government Partnership (OGP), made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka on Tuesday.

Azor said that government had cleared the air that the core poor in the state made up of wheelbarrow pushers and related persons would not be taxed by the government ongoing tax formula in the state.

He said that the governor made the clarity through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, in a press release titled, “Soludo Not Imposing new levy in wheelbarrow pushers and others”.

According to the release, for the avoidance of doubt, Anambra state government under Prof. Charles Soludo, has not imposed any new levy on wheelbarrows pushers and allied workers,.

“What is in operation is the existing regulatory framework inherited by the administration from previous government.

“At all times, the governor considers the welfare of the citizens of the state a top priority of his administration”.

Azor said that the quick response of the government to the pleas of the civil societies had portrayed Soludo as a servant and discerning leader who truly cared for the well being of the people.

He said that the governor had demonstrated his eagerness to serve in humility and commitment to provide quality leadership for the people of the state.

Azor, therefore, urged the people of the state to support the government of Anambra under Soludo’s watch to enable him deliver full dividend of democracy to them.

NAN reports that the ACSONET and OGP had written to the state actors regarding the breakout information that the state government was planning to tax the core poor consisting of wheelbarrow pushers and others to boost its IGR.

The coordinator said that based on the received information from the public the group and stakeholders swiftly reacted with an outrage condemning the purported exercise while demanding further clarification from the concerned government authorities.

Azor expressed satisfaction with the government clarification and assurance to sustain a healthy relationship with the populace.

NAN reports that the group had reacted to the government statement released by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Mrs Louisa Ezeanya.

Ezeanya was reported to have said that the ministry was conducting biometric, enrollment and registration of all stakeholders and operators on transportation in collaboration with the Anambra State Internal Revenue Services (AIRS).

She was reported to have said that the exercise was in line with the directives of the governor, which commenced on June 2 to last for four weeks.

The directive was meant for compliance by commercial vehicle operators, wheelbarrow pushers, tricycle, shuttle, mini buses, mini and semi trucks, tippers, lorries and heavy trucks operating in the state.

However NAN reports that the group had written to Mrs Patricia Igwebuike, Commissioner for Transport in Anambra as well as Mr Richard Madiebo, Chairman Anambra Inland Revenue services based on the government release for clarifications.(NAN)

