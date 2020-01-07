CSOs form coalition against cancer in Ondo

A Coalition of Concerned Organisations Against Cancer, has been formed in Ondo state, as part of strategies to fight against all forms of cancers.

An initiative of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, the coalition will operate under her Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, and is in line with current trends in building strong advocacy synergy towards cancers eradication.

This thrust was reached at an interactive session, preparatory to the World Cancer Day (WCD) 2020, where Akeredolu was emphatic on the need to raise more awareness about the deadly disease known as cancer.

She explained that the world cancer day, which is coming up on the 4th of February, “should be used to knock at the doors of government so, they could do what is expected of them especially in the care of patients who cannot afford the cost of cancer treatment.”

The coalition will jointly celebrate the world cancer day in Ondo state, beginning with a Press Conference, then a walk against cancer.

Also parts of activities of the Coalition to mark the world cancer day in Ondo state, is free screening for breast, cervical and prostrate cancer for women, girls and men.

The grand event will hold on the 11th of February at the Federal Medical Center, Owo,where medical experts from University of California, San Diego under the name, “Sharing Hope Medical Mission USA”, are expected to carry out free surgeries on some cancer patients.

Members of the coalition include, BRECAN, NAWOJ, NMA, FOWOSO, ASSOCIATION OF WOMEN DOCTORS, PSN, CISCEAN, BAAF, FMC Owo, Ondo State Ministry of health among others.

The theme for the world cancer day is ” I am and I will”