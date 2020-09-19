Share the news













HARASSMENT OF CITIZEN SAIDA SAAD BY THE KANO POLICE

On Wednesday, 16/9/20, about 5pm, Barrister Sa’ida Sa’ad was at her matrimonial home in Kaduna when a group of men and women in mufti banged on the house claiming they were policemen from Kano who had been sent to Kaduna to arrest her, take her to Kano for interrogation and prosecution for defamation against the Kano State Government.

They arrived in an unmarked bus and silver honda car. They were led by one ASP Zainab. Given the spate of kidnappings in the country and the fact that they had no arrest warrant, she refused to come out of the house and were eventually persuaded to leave.

Then yesterday, Friday afternoon at about 1.15 pm, when most men have gone to the mosque, a team of police came with an arrest warrant. They forced their way into the house asking for Sa’ida and intimidating the house hold, taking pictures of plate numbers of the cars in the house. Saida was not found in the house, so after sometime they left.

Sa’ida had many months ago at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic done a short audio clip saying the Kano Governor is trying to make money of the Covid-19 program which went viral and could not have sunk well with the governor or his supporters. Apparently, it is payback time for the Governor:

Barrister Sai’da Saad is willing and ready for any charges the Kano State Government might have as long as correct procedure is followed. We have a number of questions:

On what authority did these police personnel leave their jurisdiction, come to Kaduna to arrest her without a warrant?

Why do State Governors feel empowered to illegally use police officials to go to different States in the country to arrest their critics?

WE DEMAND AN IMMEDIATE STOP TO THE HARASSMENT OF BARRISTER SAI’DA SA’AD

SIGNED BY:

1. Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD)

2. Centre for Democratic Research and Training (CRDDERT)

3. Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)

4. Women In Media

5. Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD)

6. Organization for Community Civic(OCCEN)

7. Zero-Corruption Coalition (ZCC)

8 Accountability Maternal New-born and Child Health in Nigeria (AMHiN)

9. Partners on Electoral Reform

10. African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL)

11. National Procurement Watch Platform

12. Say NO Campaign—Nigeria

13. Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civil Education (CHRICED)

14. Social Action

15. Community Action for Popular Participation

16. Borno Coalition for Democracy and Progress (BOCODEP)

17. Global Rights

18. Alliance for Credible Elections (ACE)

19. Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA)

20 . Tax Justice and Governance Platform

21. Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth, Nigeria

22. Women In Nigeria

23. African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development (Centre LSD

24.Women Advocate Research And Documentation Centre

26.Community Life Project

27.Nigerian Feminist Forum

28.Alliances for Africa

29. Spaces for Change

30.Nigerian Women Trust Fund

31.Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa

32. BudgiT Foundation

33. State of the Union (SOTU)

34.Basic Rights Action

35.Femi Falana Chamber

36.Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution

37.Kano Civil Society Forum

38. Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre(RULAAC)

39.Network for Development Foundation (NDF)Kano

40. Professor Jibrin Ibrahim

Senior Fellow Centre for Democracy and Development, Abuja

41.Project Alert

42.Order Paper

43.Media Rights Agenda

44.Centre for Labour Studies

45.Hauwa Shekarau Chamber

46.Partners West Africa

47.International Press Centre

48.Women’sRights Advancement and Protection Alternative(WRAPA)

49.Socio Economic Rights & Accountability (SERAP)

