CSOs congratulate Soludo on election victory

The Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET) has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his victory at the just concluded Anambra governorship election.

Mr Chris Azor, Chairman of the group and Citizens’ Co-Chair of Open Government Partnership (OGP) said this in a statement in Awka on Wednesday.

“ACSONET congratulates the newly-elected Governor of Anambra and standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on his success at the poll.

“We enjoin the governor-elect to uphold the tenets of good governance and open government commitment.

“We also urge him to be magnanimous in victory, and build partnerships for inclusive and participatory government.

“We also congratulate Gov. Willie Obiano and the people of Anambra for a peaceful election,” he said

.

Azor who described the outcome of the election as a reflection of people’s will, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their role towards the success of the election

.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC had on Wednesday declared Soludo as the winner of the governorship election.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...