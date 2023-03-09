CSOs commend security agencies in Katsina State over election conduct

By Abbas Bamalli

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Katsina State on Thursday commended security agencies for ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The coalition gave the commendation during visits to the police and to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Malam Abdulrahman Abdullahi, chairman of the coalition who led the visits enjoined the security agencies to repeat and even improve on steps taken to ensure peace at subsequent elections.

“We saw the need to appreciate the efforts of the security operatives, especially the neutrality they exhibited at polling units at the Feb. 25 elections.

“We call on them to maintain the tempo by ensuring that such behaviour is extended to the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Katsina State,’’ he said.

Abdullahi also called on the general public to conduct themselves peacefully during at the forthcoming elections, noting that the exercise should not be a do-or-die affair.

“Only one candidate will emerge as the winner. Already, God has chosen the winner; therefore there is no cause for alarm or panic. There is also no need to fight one another over election.

“People should go out peacefully to vote wisely for candidates of their choice whom they think are credible to handle the affairs of the state. They should also cooperate with the security agents,’’ he said.

In their separate response, the NSCDC Commandant in Katsina State, Mr Jamilu Indabawa and the police spokesperson in Katsina State, SP Gambo Isa assured of operatives’ readiness to maintain law and order during the elections.

Indabawa assured that NSCDC operatives would redouble efforts to ensure hitch-free elections, while SP Isa called on the public to report any police operative that crossed the line for necessary actions. (NAN