CSOs commend Buhari for ordering ministers seeking electoral offices to resign

By Chimezie Godfrey

Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for directing that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective office must submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday.

In a statement signed by the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani and Idayat Hassan, Director of CDD, the CSOs lauded President Buhari for listening to the call of Nigerians towards a free and fair election.

Rafsanjani and Hassan noted that this action puts to end worries of complicity in the impunity with which some political appointees have expressed their political interests ahead of the upcoming general elections in total disregard for the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

They said,”The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) commend Mr. President for taking this laudable step and listening to the call of Nigerians towards a free and fair election, following the issuance of his directives that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective office must submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday the 16th of May, 2022.

“We hope that this directive takes full effect pending legislation on the Court of Appeal’s decision to void Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 which made it mandatory for political appointees to resign from office, before they could vote as delegates or vie for any elective position.

“It is worthy of note to mention that this action puts to bed worries of complicity in the impunity with which some political appointees have expressed their political interests ahead of the upcoming general elections in total disregard for the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the sensibilities of Nigerians whose collective resources have been diverted to satisfy personal political ambitions.

“These illegalities have been well condemned by the public and the President’s decision at this time is indeed a welcome one and reflects a responsiveness to the yearnings of the citizenry.”

The CSOs also called on all political parties to demonstrate ethical and moral standards that ensure a democratic election and avoid the commercialization and proliferation of money politics which has disqualified patriotic Nigerians from partaking in the elections.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

