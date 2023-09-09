CSOs celebrate Tinubu on Russia – Africa Summit, India foreign direct investment in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

In appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and congratulation to the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubaka Audu, the CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company celebrate the recent developments in the steel sector during the President’s current visit to India for the G20 World leaders meeting.

The Coalition said this on Saturday in a statement jointly signed by Mohammed Bougei Attah National Coordinator

Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative, Abuja; Otunba Dele Ajayi-Smith President, Africa Citizens Development Foundation, Lagos; and Barr. Clifford Thomas Executive Director, Foundation for Civic Education, Human Rights, and Development Advancement, Uyo.

Recall that earlier last month, President Tinubu sent a high powered delegation, led by the Vice President, Sen. Bukar Abba Shetima to the Russia-Africa Summit where Ajaokuta was the main point of the visit.

The CSOs therefore applauded Mr President for the giant strides made in the effort towards reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The Coalition stated,”We salute the “Can Do Spirit” of President Tinubu and celebrate his achievements in just three months in office.

“The President in a single stroke has brought great fortune to Nigeria with US$14bn pledge of Foreign Direct Investment, FDI to Nigeria.

“We look forward to his future visits to the UN General Assembly later this month, to US and other Industrialized Nations in the coming months and hope Ajaokuta revival continue to take Centre stage.

“Our immediate shared fortune is the pledged of US$3bn by Jindal Steel and Power of India. The Coalition trustfully hope, that this will bring upliftment to the long-term aspiration of the Nigerian Civil Society movement to see Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mills working again, which was abandoned at 95% completion stage since 1994.

“We commend the President for creating a new Ministry of Steel Development as a stand alone and for appointing a son of the soil in person of Prince Abubakar to head the Ministry.”

The Coalition stressed the need to inspire and promote personal and collective responsibility towards ensuring the growth, development and sustainability of the steel sector of the country.

“There is the need to inspire and promote personal and collective responsibility towards ensuring the growth, development and sustainability of the steel sector of the country. Every Nigerian has a lot to benefit from this sector.

“Apart from the production of iron, steel, other valuable products that will be available in the course of operation of Ajaokuta Steel Plant will for instance includes about 110MW electricity, hydrogen, 35000 cubic meter of oxygen per hour, nitrogen, argon, coke oven gas, sulphuric acid, and many more.

“We are aware that major industrialised nations do not want Nigeria to achieve her STEEL goal, which will also bring numerous forms of multiplier effects on the economic of the country, but the table must turn at this time in favour of Nigeria and Africa.

“We thank Mr. President for taking this swift initiative towards Nigeria industrialisation, as we pray this tenure bring incompressible fortunes to Nigeria and for every Nigerian,” the CSOs stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

