CSOs advise Plateau lawmakers to follow constitutional provisions to resolve leadership

November 3, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



A coalition Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has advised the lawmakers Plateau State to follow constitutional provisions to resolve the leadership crises bedviling the assembly.


The coalition gave advice on Wednesday in Jos while briefing newsmen on the outcome the their meeting held on Tuesday.


The Chairman the coalition, Mr Gad Shamaki, said that the CSOs were saddened by the current unnecessary leadership tussle in the House which he said had been heating up the political atmosphere, threatening the peace and cooperate existence the state.


Shamaki said that the tussle was making life unbearable for citizens and inculcating the culture violence and use force instead debate, diplomacy and dialogue.


“We call on all parties, especially those trying to forcefully change the rules to follow the rules engagement and constitutional provisions (Sec 92 Sub sec 2c) so that lawmakers do not become law breakers as we see in this saga.


“We commend all gallant officers all security agencies in the state that have sacrificed their time and life for the maintenance peace and support for democracy and civic space.


“We, however, wish to urge the various security agencies in the state that they should maintain an impartial posture in handling the ongoing attempt at ‘leadership change’ in the State House Assembly.


“A stitch in time saves nine, it is in the best interest Plateau to have a people centered and functioning that would promote, support democratic culture and socio-economic development the state.


“We therefore, call for a resolution the perceived impasse and democratic norms and practice in the running the affairs of the Plateau State and we say no to any act of impunity,” he said.


Mr Steve Aluko of Civil Liberty Organisation  said that impunity anywhere encouraged impunity in other places.


Aluko urged the parties to speedily resolve the impasse in the interest of peace. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,