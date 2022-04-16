CSO welcomes FG’s purchase of US Fighter Jet, says end to insecurity near



A Civil Society Organization, the Grand Nigerian Peace Advocacy Union has welcomed reports of clearance for the sale of 12 AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters to Nigeria worth nearly $1bn by the United States States, saying hopes have rose for a final end to the lingering insecurity particularly in the North.



GNPAU said it is particularly excited to note the announcement by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Thursday the sale of the helicopters to the Nigerian military also includes related defence systems.



The Group, in a statement to the press by its Chief Advocate, Lawal Mukhtar Tsauni said the deal sealed through the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s persistent diplomatic push, represents a major step up in federal government’s resolute commitment to ending insecurity in the land.



“It has further reaffirmed President Buhari’s persistent vow to bequeath a strong and secure future for Nigeria when he leaves office. This is indeed commendable as well as a reassurance that Government is committed to securing the lives of citizens and reasserting firm control of its land boarders, air space, seaways, highways and forests,” the Group said.



The Group also noted that the package which includes Bell-made Cobras; 28 General Electric-made T700-401C engines; 2,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems used to convert unguided missiles into precision-guided missiles; and night vision, targeting and navigation systems also comes with a provision for $25m for human rights-related training.



“While we commend the sacrifices of our gallant troops on the frontline and the successes they have recorded so far, we call for improved synergy among the security agencies and concerted cooperation and prayers by the public,” the statement said.

