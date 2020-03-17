CSO warns against compromising identities of whistleblowers

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Speak Out Africa Initiative, has warned against compromising the protection of whistle blowers’ identity, to encourage more Nigerians to speak out of corruption going on in the country.

The Coverner, Mr Kennetg Eze, gave the warning in Abuja, during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The CSO who were in the ICPC office to seek collaboration on the fight against corruption in the country, highlighted areas they would like to partner the Commission.

Areas they seek collaboration with the Commission according to the convener are in training, prosecution, whistleblowing, constituency and executive projects tracking.

Eze said that if more protection was given to whistleblowers in the country in terms of their identity protection, it would bring about transparency because a lot of people would be willing to speakout of any corruption activities around them.

“Whistleblowing is one of the key aspects of the Commission’s mandate. Like our name implies, speak out. We act as intermediary between the people and the government.

“People speak out to us concerning a lot of injustices, underdevelopment, bribery allegations that are going on in the country.

“We want the Commission to give us that confidence that even when Nigerians speak out through us that their identities are going to be protected.

“We have got complain from the field from people that gives information and were witchhunted. We want to build that confidence with them. Be free to speak out and be protected, ” he said.

Eze added that part of the CSO’s visit was to seek the commission’s collaboration in project tracking and executive budget padding, noting that the Commission has similar project ongoing.

“We are into projects tracking by monitoring the third tiers of the government to see abandoned projects. We do not have the constitutional backing to prosecute. That’s why we seek ICPC collaboration in this regard.

“We are hopeful that after working on the field by gathering the necessary information and submitted to the Commission, we believe our effort won’t be wasted,” Eze added.

In his response the Commission’s Chairman, Bolaji Owasanoye, represented by Ms Ese Okwong, Chief Superintendent Education, said that the Commission had over 400 NGOs, CSOs that assisted their fight against corruption.

“We will discuss some of the issues you identified and if there is need, we will probably have more interactions in this regard.

“We have a platform where we relate with NGOs, CSOs, community development associations among others. We have over 400 CSOs registered under that platform.

“Over the years, we have built a very strong platform with the NGOs who are Nationwide playing one role or the other for the Commission because the Commission can not be everywhere.

“ICPC has a training arm. When a petition is submitted in one area or the other, it goes to our prosecution department which is made of dedicated and competent officers who would do the needful. ICPC always protect the identity of those that trust the Commission with information.

“That is why people kept complaining we don’t make so much noise.

“We are mandated to protect informant. If I dent your image today and discovered what I say about you is wrong and I have gone to the press.

“It is difficult to redeem image that had been destroyed. So, we are careful in that regard.

“We are always ready to partner with willing CSOs in the fight against corruption and looking forward to work with you, ” Owasanoye said.

On his part, Mr Mfon Umoh, Head of Unit, Public Private Sector Property (PPSP) added that CSOs compliment the commission’s activities in the areas of training, sensitisation and prevention of corruption Practices in the country. (NAN)