CSO urges support for Buhari administration

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Coalition of Civil Society and Youth Group has commended the President Buhari led administration for its laudable achievements and urged the citizens to support the government in order to sustain the tempo in moving the country forward.

The Executive Director, Independent Public Service Watch and Co-Covener, Coalition of Civil Society Youth Group 1, Mallam Suleiman Musa made the assertion on Wednesday in Abuja, during a world press conference on, “The One Year Post-Election Review of the Successes Recorded by the President Muhammed Buhari Led Administration.”

Musa disclosed that they have followed the programmes of the Buhari led administration since its inception in 2015 and can make bold to commend its achievements.

He said,”The Coalition of Civil Society and Youth groups have keenly followed the trajectory of patriotic devotion to service of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration since its inception in May 2015.

“As an Organization that feels the pulse of the Nigerian Masses we can boldly state that Mr. President is deserving of commendation on multiple fronts necessitating the need for greater support to sustain the tempo in moving Nigeria forward.

“About a year ago, the popularity of this government was tested when Nigerians overwhelming cast their votes for the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari in office irrespective of the concerted negative propaganda machinery brought against the government. Thus, it was made unmistakably clear that Nigerians were so far pleased with the strategic reforms of the government.

“It has become imperative at this juncture to review the overall performance of the government since inception in May 2015.

“This is necessitated on the heels of the fact that those who do not seek the good of our nation have begun to spread smokescreens of feeble lies to discountenance the achievements of the PMB government and make it seem that the Presidency is discordant.”

The Executive Director recalled that on assumption of office, the first appointment made by the President was that of the Chief of Staff wherein a thoroughbred statesman and well rounded patriot in the mould of Mr. Abba Kyari was fittingly chosen.

He added that this set the pace for strategic planning to usher the Nigerian nation to a new era wherein the fledgling economy was rapidly brought out of recession, set on the path of recovery and growth, while the Boko Haram terrorists who had held the netion to morbid fear were significantly dealt with.

He noted that the President on reelection again chose Mr. Abba Kyari and a fine selection of lieutenants to drive the agenda of the government, adding that the results have been pouring in torrentially despite the subtle efforts of failed politicians to stir diverse forms of insurrection and brew new strains of national challenges.

“This is therefore a significant time when we must all maintain faith with the government, focus on the progress being recorded and shun all distractions.

“It is on incontestable record that the anti-corruption drive of Mr. President has put to a halt the several acts of brazen financial fraud which was the old order, notable convictions have been recorded and we now know it is no longer business as it hitherto was.

“The economy was rescued from the cesspit of depressive economic recession through a deft mix of policies, programs and projects that placed emphasis on non oil export and innovative exploration of the agricultural value chain.

“The anchor borrowers financial scheme also push our rice production to the point of self sufficiency with other outputs also garnering forex for the Nation,” he stated.

Musa emphasized that the Federal government under PMB has manifestly demonstrated that welfare of the masses must be given prime attention, adding one it the proofs is the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises (LIFE) programme which was initiated by the Buhari Administration.

According to him the program is aimed at bringing life back to rural communities through the empowerment of youth, women and other vulnerable groups across the country.

“The program has reached many hitherto excluded individuals with community based on-farm and off-farm business activities as a model for job and wealth creation amongst unemployed youth and women in rural and suburban households about 150,000 cooperatives are being established nationwide under the commodity value chain groups which will have multiplier effects to reach millions of people.

“Furthermore, 1,000 cottage industries are being established in the country which will engage about 1,995,500 youths and 997,500 women for enhanced productivity.

“The various social safety net programs have also been effective short to medium term measures that have assuage the plight of the average Nigerian whilst meaningfully engaging the youth,” he said

He noted that there is also no doubt that massive road construction projects have all come on stream under the watch of the President and his team.

“Railway transport has been revived, and numerous insutries have been given stimulus back to life.

“As the government hauls in success after success, the citizens must remain wary of the fact that enemies of our collective national forward voyage will do everything to halt the rapid pace of progress as can be seen in the sponsorship of crimes by enemies of the state.

“We must maintain abiding confidence in Mr. President that he will also overcome these new strain of fabricated challenges in the manner which he overcame the others before.

“Let us all explore available vistas for the continuous advancement of our dear nation as we remain in resolute support of the good works of the President Muhammadu Buhari government,” he stated.