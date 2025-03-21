CSO urges FG to resolve energy policy inconsistencies

The Renewed Hope Concerned Citizens (RHCC), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has urged President Bola Tinubu to address inconsistencies in energy policies.

By Ibironke Ariyo



Speaking during a peaceful protest on Friday in Abuja, RHCC Chairman, Mr Tayo Agbaje, emphasised the need to protect the interests of Nigerians in the diaspora.

Agbaje, who also serves as the group’s convener, acknowledged the progress made by the current administration but expressed concerns about inconsistencies in energy policies.

He called on the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, to take immediate action to safeguard the interests of both domestic and international investors.

Specifically, he urged the government to reinstate the 2006 Gazetted Energy Policy Alignment, saying that it was essential for protecting diaspora investments and ensuring they received adequate attention.

“Our beloved President, the foreign investors under the auspices of the Association of Nigerian Diaspora Investors (ANDI) have cried out for too long.

“Please intervene to protect their energy sector investments and support the Renewed Hope Administration,” Agbaje said.

According to him, restoring the 2006 gazetted alignment is crucial for investment stability, economic growth, foreign direct investment attraction, risk mitigation, and long-term economic sustainability.

“The 2006 gazetted alignment has been instrumental in creating a stable and predictable policy environment, which attracts and retains both local and international investments in Nigeria’s energy sector,” he said.

Agbaje highlighted the significant role Nigerian diaspora investors played in job creation, business expansion, and overall economic development.

He said that protecting their investments would ensure continued economic growth and job opportunities across the country.

Reinforcing the 2006 policy alignment, he argued, would demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining a stable investment climate.

He added that it would also encourage both foreign and domestic investors to invest in infrastructure and energy projects.

He warned that “any deviation from established policies introduces uncertainty, which can jeopardise existing investments, deter future ones, and hinder the sector’s growth potential.

“There is an urgent need for immediate action to sustain and expand Nigeria’s energy sector.

“Restoring the 2006 gazetted alignment is key to providing the necessary policy framework for long-term prosperity.

“This step will enhance the sector’s stability and significantly contribute to Nigeria’s sustained economic success,” Agbaje said.

Also speaking at the event, RHCC Mobilisation Officer, Boluwaji Adeyemi called on the minister of works to fulfill the promise of reverting to the original 2006 Gazetted alignment.

“As committed stakeholders in Nigeria’s economic progress, we have consistently supported the government’s vision, particularly in revitalising infrastructure and the energy sector.

“While we acknowledge the administration’s positive strides, recent developments have raised concerns about policy misalignments, particularly regarding the 2006 Gazetted alignment,” Adeyemi stated.

He reiterated RHCC’s support for ANDI’s call to restore the 2006 Gazetted alignment plan for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, emphasising its importance for boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s economic future.

“We urge the government to act swiftly in protecting the interests of diaspora investors.

“This will pave the way for continued economic success under the Renewed Hope Administration,” he said.(NAN)