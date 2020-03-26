CSO urges Buhari to re-appoint Gana as NSCDC boss

A civil society group, Citizens Watch Advocacy Initiative (CWAI) has written to the Office of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, for the re-appointment and confirmation of the Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu. This is as a result of Gana’s milestones and achievements recorded during his first term in office as to consolidate on other achievements thus far.

The CSO attributed the giant strides recorded to include the Agro-Rangers Initiative, patriotism, nationalized disposition, robust inter-agency relationship, reduction in farmers/herders clashes across the country; redeeming the image of Nigeria educationally by partnering with Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB); stoppage of circulation of pre-registered SIM cards; tackling of illegal mining; transparent recruitment into the Service; successful regulation of Private Guards; Strategic collaboration with traditional rulers to nip in the bud the incessant banditry menace; driving the safety of critical national assets across the country and the recovery of stolen telecom cables.

Other achievements enumerated by the CSO includes the increased conflict resolution mechanism put in place; high esprit-de-corps of personnel; manpower development and capacity building; enhanced intelligence gathering mechanism pursued by Gana; increased promotion galore of men and officers; using sports as a tool to re-engineer the personnel and busting of drugs syndicate, among others.

In a press release signed by the Executive Secretary, Omoba Kenneth Aigbegbele and the Media Executive, Comrade Gabriel Gwajime, the CSO joined well-meaning Nigerians, the National Assemby, Governors, Ministers and Directors-General of MDA’s that are clamouring for the re-appointment of the CG for his transformational philosophy and sterling qualities coupled with his managerial dexterity in turning around the Service that is comparable to any Service anywhere in the world and attuned to best global practices. They emphasized on his transformational blueprint as encapsulated by the Commandant-General’s zero tolerance on corruption and indiscipline.

CWAI therefore urges the President to reappoint the Commandant-General for his paradigm shift, on security, leadership, mentoring of officers and men, including his determination and focus to rid the nation of farmers/herders clash through the Agro-Rangers Initiative and the upgrade of facilities at the Service Institute.

They also pointed out that the current Commandant-General is President Buhari’s point-man and advocate for the protection of critical national assets as well as the reduction of smugglers across our borders (Lagos-Seme axis) and other areas too numerous to mention.

CWAI therefore endorses Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu and seeks for his re-appointment as the Commandant-General of the NSCDC by the President, especially for the consolidation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision, adding that his leadership is what Nigeria deserves at this time in our history.