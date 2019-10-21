CSO trains media practitionals on migration reportage

By Chimezie Godfrey

Civil Society Network on Migration and Development, (CSOnet MADE) has commenced a two day training workshop for reporters on proper reporting on migration.

CSOnetMADE convened the capacity building workshop for ‘Media Agencies on Migration Reportage’ Monday in Abuja.

The Coordinator, Civil Society Network on Migration and Development, Emeka Chris Obiezu said the aim of the program is to see that the Nigerian media actively participates in migration governance.

He pointed out that the training will also improve the protection of migrants and their reintegration in Nigeria through strengthening of Nigeria’s migration governance.

Obiezu added that one of the aims of the training is to ensure that the Nigerian public is duely informed about migration issues, especially as it concerns Nigeria’s response to it.

“And so the media (is) as a critical actor in doing this.

“So, the event is therefore conceived to build the capacity of media agencies by providing training for their practitionals to better reportage of migration issues, knowing terms, dynamics and trends,” he said.

On what is the missing link between the Nigerian government and the media in migration reporting, he said,”From the perspective of someone who is part of migration management, you find out that there is insufficient participation of the media in the migration governance.

“In the sense that they are not present at the technical working group where most of these issues are dealt with conclusively and comprehensively and so what gets out to them are flash points.

“And sometimes when you pick flashpoints you may not know the details.So, this also provided for ineffective coverage on these issues.

“So, the government in terms of its technical group might be doing one thing and the media will be reporting another thing because of not getting the whole picture of what they saw.”

Obiezu further said that the impact they intend to make is to see Nigerian media keying in into migration governance actively.

“What will begin to happen from now is they will be hearing the news based on facts and reporting will also be humane.

“And at the end migration is well managed to deliver for all, the migrants, the communities, and the country,” he said.

One of the participants, Tersoo Zamber said that the training is good and will sharpen the reporting capacity of journalists to bring to the public issues involved in migration.

He said overtime, migration has been seen from the negative perspective but that the training will enable journalists bring to the fore the positive aspects of migration.



