CSO opposes Bill for NSA to recruit permanent staff

A Civil society group has opposed a bill before the National Assembly seeking for an Act to provide a framework for the National Security Adviser (NSA) to employe its own permanent staff members.

Mr Obadiah Ovye, Co-Convener of Civil Society for Peace, Security and Development (CSPSD, stated in Abuja.

He said this in reaction to a bill to enhance institutional memory and effective performance of the responsibilities of the NSA and for related matters.

Ovye said that the bill among others proposed that the NSA may, among others, appoint such members of staff as he deems necessary as determine their remuneration, allowances and benefits.

He said that the bill if enacted, would give the NSA sweeping powers that would allow it to bypass existing checks and balances and operate with little oversight.

“This would create a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a single individual and undermine the principles of democracy and accountability.

“More disturbing is that the Act when in existence will undermine the President,” he said.

Ovye added that if the NSA’s office were to become independent, the dual responsibility of oversight and coordination could overwhelm the individual in the role.

“This would inadvertently lead to a fragmented system and impact adversely on timely coordinated execution of vital security initiatives with implication for the nation’s ability to respond effectively to emerging threats and challenges, “ he added.

Ovye expressed concerns on why the public hearing for the bill earlier slated before the end of January, 2024 was brought back to Saturday Dec. 30, 2023 without well circulated information for the change in date.

He added that the establishment of the proposed units under the NSA by the bill would affect the existing security framework and cost the federal government more resources.

He added that granting the NSA the power to independently recruit permanent personnel would open the office to political patronage without employees undergoing the traditional progression in ranks before assuming sensitive roles within the security architecture.

Ovye implored Mr President, relevant stakeholders and patriotic citizens to stand against the bill to protect the integrity of the country’s security.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

