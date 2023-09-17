CSO lauds Tinubu for appointing Bello to lead CBN

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI) a Civil Society Organisation has lauded President Bola Tinubu for the appointment of Dr Bala Bello as one of the five man team to lead the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Executive Director of TADI, Mr Yomi David in a statement in Abuja, described the appointment as strategic and a welcomed development for the apex bank.

According to him, this will move the nation’s economy forward in the right direction.

“I wish to commend Tinubu for putting the round peg in the round hole at this crucial moment of our nation’s democratic history.

“We, in the civil society have no doubt about Bello’s capacity to serve and deliver on all tasks assigned to him at the apex bank.

“Your determination to reposition Nigeria to his place of pride among committee of nations is very commendable.

“And every Nigerian must rally and support your administration as you continue to deliver the renewed hope to Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion,” David said.

The TADI executive director commended Tinubu for making the right decisions so far in his choice of personalities appointed to manage the nation’s critical sectors. (NAN)

