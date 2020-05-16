CSO lauds Buhari on Ajaokuta revival

(RE-ISSUED) NGO Network, a national CSO working with the public, private and the non-profit sectors to advance good governance, transparency and inclusiveness has commended President Muhammad Buhari for inauguration the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Team (APPIT) last week.



In a telephone chat with the Project Director of the organization, Alh. Mohammed Bougei Attah, he expressed joy and satisfaction that with this move, Nigeria is set to achieve her long awaited accelerated economic growth and advancement. The inauguration of the APPIT which is a follow up to series of engagements between Nigeria and the Russia governments have opened a new vista for self-sufficiency and producing economy.



He therefore commended the President for the composition of the APPIT as all the members are people of integrity and liberal minded.



Attah however observed that since the Memorandum of Understanding between the three parties, Nigeria government, Russia government and AFFREMIX Bank is not yet in the public domain, the APPIT should ensure relevant sections of the agreement take into consideration several factors that will support a smooth administration of the project.

Share this:

Tweet



Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

