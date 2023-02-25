CSO inaugurates app ,urges citizens to protect integrity of election

By Angela Atabo

Ready to Lead Africa, a civil society organisation, has inaugurated the Follow the Vote App to empower citizens to own and protect the integrity of the 2023 general elections.

Mr Godbless Otubure, Global President, Ready to Lead Africa, made the call on Friday, at a news conference and opening of the Octagon Situation Room for the elections in Abuja.

Otubure said that the group also established the ‘Follow the result “civic-tech app, its electoral integrity promotion and civic participation platform.

He said it was a result platform that both citizens and stakeholders within and outside Nigeria would be able to access as results are being announced.

“In less than hours, many of the more than 90 million Nigerians who are eligible to vote will march out en mass to elect this country’s democratic president and the 10th assembly, a choice which will define Nigeria’s future .

” We at ReadyToLead Africa plunged ourselves wholeheartedly into this herculean task of enabling public accountability in our democratic processes by leveraging on a unique blend of people especially youths and indigenous civic technology .

“It is absolutely crucial that citizens own and protect the integrity of the electoral process and hold government and politicians accountable,” he said(NAN)