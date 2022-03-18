CSO inaugurates app to track govt’s spending in Kwara

By Olayinka Owolewa

A Civil Society Organisation, (CSO), Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), has inaugurated a computer application to help people track government spending and infrastructure in Kwara.

Dr Abdullateef Alagbonsi, the Coordinator of the CSO, said on Friday in Ilorin during the inauguration, that the project was aimed at complementing government’s efforts at spreading development to the 16 local government areas of the state.

Alagbonsi said that corruption among some political office holders had denied people from enjoying improved socioeconomic development adding, ”Nigerians are no longer supposed to experience bad governance’’.

“It is corruption that has denied people dividends of democracy. It is corruption that had made our children unable to attend good schools and get quality education, potable water or get quality healthcare,” he said.

He said that the organisation was out to fight corruption and track government spending, especially through the way it carried out its annual budgetary allocation and spending.

Alagbonsi said that it also aimed to promote good governance, and reduce marginalisation.

He said that the organisation was not out to antagonise or criticise government unnecessarily, ”it is only out to encourage partnership with government to bring about quality development.”

Speaking on the workings of the app, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr Saheed Tijani said that the scheme was already on the Google play store.

”It takes users to activate ENetSuD from inception, and it is for individuals and organisations., especially at the grassroots.

“The app will help track government’s spending and facilitate infrastructure to user’s areas and aid development, justice and equity.

“It will also encourage interaction with political office holders from each district of the state.

”Efforts have also been made to regulate the use against abuse,” he said.

Tijani said that volunteers would be trained to disseminate the use of the app to residents at the grassroots. (NAN)

