CSO hails appointment of Marwa as NDLEA Chairman

A Civil Society Organisation, the Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance (CACOBAG), has commended the appointment of Brig-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Its Chairman, Mr Toyin Raheem, who made the commendation in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, expressed confidence that Marwa was capable and efficient of ensuring Nigeria was free of illicit drugs.

Marwa was appointed as the Chairman/CEO of the NDLEA by President Muhammadu Buhari on Jan. 17. Raheem described Marwa as one of the few millitary officers who held political appointments and left without blemish. “It is not in doubt that the drug barons hiding outside the country and their criminal conspirators, the traffickers, know the end of their illicit drug syndicate is at hand.

“We are optimistic Gen. Marwa retired will perform better than all those that held NDLEA in the past put all together. “Very soon, all those abusing drugs shall reduce drastically,” he said. The chairman recalled that Marwa, during his tenure as military administrator of Lagos State, cleansed the state of hoodlums and miscreants. “He did not only take the right steps, he did it with total adherence to the rule of law and respect for the people’s fundamental rights.

“A millitary officer and administrator that believes in people’s rights. “We at CACOBAG are with Marwa; all good citizens of the country are with him; with Marwa, an incorruptible and disciplined chairman of NDLEA we stand,” the statement read in part. (NAN)