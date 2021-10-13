CSO extols Buhari’s investments in youths, science, tech

Centre for Peace Transparency and Accountability (CPTA) on Wednesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for investing resources on Youths, Science and Technology in the country.

The group’s Executive Director, Mr Ogheneyero Patrick, made the commendation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the group is a non-governmental organisation with a mandate to promote good governance in Nigeria by holding institutions accountable to the citizens’ needs.

He said that no past government had invested as much resources, particularly in youths, science and technology as the Buhari government had done.

“As an organisation with social corporate responsibility of independently assessing performances of public stewards, we have carefully followed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari from his first term.

”He threw down the gauntlet defining and stating that his administration’s focus would be on economic diversification, youth investment, nipping corruption in the bud from the public service.

“One of the President’s great feats was renaming the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation,” he said.

Patrick said that the move went beyond to a mere name changing to a renewed change in the thinking and planning of the entire ministry, as well as the agencies under its supervision.

”An example of the above assertion is the National Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI).

”It is an organisation which was created with a mandate for integrated research across the entire building and construction value chain.

“Through the institute under the watch of a committed D-G, Buhari has made an unprecedented number of social intervention policies.

”He has also provided funding for youth enterprises in science and technology.

”Initiating a number of inventions and research innovations that have the capacity to end poverty by creating employment for the teeming youths.

” And building infrastructure to facilitate more economic activities that the nation can even export,” he said..

The executive director also commended Prof. Samson Duna, the Director General/CEO of the institute for his commitment, proactive and strategic approach in upholding the mandate of the institute.

He said that the recent alternative to cement known as “Pozzollana, ” which was produced by the institute using waste materials was highly commendable.

According to the organisation, the introduction will cost significantly less than conventional cement.

”It has the capacity to drive down building costs in a country with a housing deficit of 27million units.” (NAN)

