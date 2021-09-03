CSO drags council chairman to court over thuggery in Taraba

September 3, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Kurmi Movement for Sensitisation and Environmental Protection, (KSAEP), a civil society group, has taken Chairman, Kurmi Local Government Council in Taraba, Mr Joseph Amamzalla, to court.

KSAEP dragged Amamzalla before a Taraba High Court in Jalingo for allegedly mobilising thugs against members who were on advocacy at Baissa in state.

The Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that members Jalingo-based KSAEP came under 2021 during sensitisation outreach in Baissa, headquarters Kurmi Local Government Area.

group’s vehicles were smashed just as many sustained injuries and lost valuable items in attack.

Presiding Justice Nuhu Adi adjourned then suit to Oct. 21when it came for mention before him on Friday.

adjournment was sequel to request by respondent for an out--court settlement. (NAN) 

