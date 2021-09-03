CSO drags council chairman to court over thuggery in Taraba

Kurmi Movement for Sensitisation and Environmental Protection, (KSAEP), a civil society group, has taken the Chairman, Kurmi Local Government Council in Taraba, Mr Joseph Amamzalla, to court.

KSAEP dragged Amamzalla before a Taraba High Court in Jalingo for allegedly mobilising thugs against its members who were on advocacy campaign at Baissa in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of Jalingo-based KSAEP came under attack in June 2021 during its sensitisation outreach in Baissa, the headquarters of Kurmi Local Government Area.

The group’s vehicles were smashed just as many sustained injuries and lost valuable items in the attack.

Presiding Justice Nuhu Adi adjourned then suit to Oct. 21when it came for mention before him on Friday.

The adjournment was sequel to request by the respondent for an out-of-court settlement. (NAN)

