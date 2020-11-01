CSO condoles Hajj operators over loss of president

Independent Hajj Reporters(IHR), a Civil Society Organisation that reports and monitors Hajj activities, has expressed sadness over the death of the Acting President, Association of Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON), Alhaji Salisu Butu.

National Coordinator of the reporters, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja described the news as “shocking “.

The statement said that Butu, who died in Abuja on Friday, possessed great attributes of a leader who knew and appreciated the role of the media in the Hajj Industry.

It commiserated with the executive members of the association, its members, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and all stakeholders in the Muslim pilgrimage industry over the passing of Butu.

Muhammed also condoled with the family of Butu and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his short comings and grant him eternal rest. (NAN)