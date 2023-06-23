CSO commends President Tinubu for returning NAHCON to VP’s office

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a civil society organisation (CSO), has commended President Bola Tinubu for returning the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the office of the Vice President.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu gave the approval on Tuesday shortly before traveling to Paris, France, to attend a global financial pact summit.

The National Coordinator of the CSO, Malam Ibrahim Mohammed, made the commendation in a statement on Friday.’

He said the decision of President Tinubu was a welcome development, “because it will free the commission from unnecessary bureaucracies and provide efficient time management in the implementation of hajj policies.

“It is our belief that returning NAHCON to the office of the Vice President, which is in line with its establishment act, will afford the commission the opportunity to fast track their operations with little or no delay.”

”

The coordinator also said it was particularly delightful that the commission was returning under the supervision of the current Vice President, Kashim Shettima, “a man that has a track record of doing well for hajj pilgrims from Borno state where he governed the state for eight years.

“The Vice President had always taken special interest in the Hajj affairs of Borno state and was always personally involved in ensuring that pilgrims from the state performed Hajj in a state of tranquillity.

“He always ensured that everything needed by the pilgrims are provided and on time. It is our belief that the VP will replicate this and do more at the National level, which will in turn see Nigerian pilgrims enjoy the best of services they pay for.” (NAN)

