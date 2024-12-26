CSO Commends NAHCON on appointment of Acting Secretary

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a Civil Society Organization (CSO) in the Hajj and Umrah industry has commended the leadership of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for looking inward to appoint an acting secretary to the commission.

NAHCON had announced the appointment of Alhaji Alidu Shutti as acting secretary to replace Abdullahi Kontagora who had tendered his resignation.

IHR in a statement on Thursday lauded the decision to appoint an acting secretary within the staff members of the commission.

“We have always advocated for looking inwards whenever there is a vacancy within the commission because we believe the staff are better placed to serve better owing to their wealth of experience. Hajj being a highly technical and unique exercise requires people with practical on-field experience to steer it successfully “.

“We are particularly delighted in Alidu Shutti’s choice because of his wealth of experience and rose through the ranks. He had shown remarkable abilities in all the positions he held in NAHCON to date,” IHR said in a statement signed by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed.

The CSO also said looking inward to fill vacant positions will spur the staff to continue to do more because they know they have a better chance of career progression.

IHR also calls on Mr Shutti to live up to the expectations of not just the leadership of NAHCON but all stakeholders within the Hajj and Umrah industry.