CSO commends IGP, NPF for punishing officers over misconducts

By Moses Omorogieva

The Rule of Law Advocacy and Accountability Centre (RULAAC), a Civil Society Organisation(CSO), has commended the Inspector-General of Police, (I-GP) Usman Baba and the Nigeria Police Force for punishing some of its officers for misconduct.

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, gave the commendation on Saturday in a statement in Lagos.

Nwanguma noted that the I-GP’s tough position on some police officers engaged in acts that had brought the image of the Force in to disrepute, and deepened the negative perception of the police was commendable.

He pointed out that the NPF’s prioritising discipline and accountability was a reassurance to the members of the public that it would not condone wrongdoings by its men and officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 12 policemen had been dismissed in the last five months for various misconducts such as: assault, extortion, viewing people’s mobile phone, and plotting police strike.

NAN reports that on Aug. 12, the Force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced the dismissal of Cpl Opeyemi Kadiri for searching a commuter’s phone by the roadside contrary to the directives of I-GP Usman Baba.

Adejobi said that Kadiri, with Force No. 509745, attached to the Dolphin Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos Police Command was captured on Aug.3, following a video on his activity that went viral.

The police image maker also announced the dismissal of another officer who was caught in a video assaulting a man with a machete in the Ekori Community area of Cross River.

Adejobi said that the officer, Cpl Liyomo Okoi, a Police Constable, with NPF No. 524503, was dismissed after facing an Orderly Room Trial in which he was said to have been found guilty of the offence.

He said that his dismissal had taken effect since Aug. 8, 2022.

NAN also reports that in April, following the aborted strike action planned by some policemen in the country over poor salary structure, nine police officers were dismissed on the orders of the I-GP.

According to a signal issued by the CP in charge of Police Provost, the officers involved are two inspectors, five sergeants and two constables.

Nwanguma, however, said that the group would continue to point out the shortcomings of the police in terms of conduct and performance, stressing that they would equally acknowledge and commend them when they do good things as they witnessed in recent times.

He said that the annual budgetary allocations to the NPF were not enough to meet the needs of one zonal command, hence, the poor performance being recorded by the force in some cases.

He also added that funds appropriated or donated to the Police Trust Fund to augment poor budgetary allocations, provide equipment, training and retraining and boost the welfare and morale of officers were not being released to them as expected.

Nwanguma called for the continuous support for the NPF, while charging them to be alive to their responsibility of protecting lives and properties of the citizenry. (NAN)

