CSO commends dissolution of SARS, calls for proper funding of Police

The United Patriots (UP), a Civil Society Organization (CSO), has commended the quick intervention of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in disbanding the operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the National Chairman of the CSO, Mr. Chukwudi Ezeobika, said the quick intervention will help in saving innocent lives, which could have been lost, had the protracted protests against SARS’ operations continued.

Ezeobika also commended the Nigerian youths for their resilience and perseverance in ending “the reigns of impunity” by SARS operatives.

He called for adequate funding and equipment of the police to improve their living conditions for effective service delivery.

“We believe in the capacity of the Nigerian Police to provide adequate security to its citizens if they are properly funded and well equipped.”

“A brief tour to parts of the federation reveals the rot and deplorable conditions under which officers of the Nigerian Police live in and work in, in discharging the functions of their office and meeting the expectations of Nigerians, Ezeobika said.

He also called on the leadership of the force to commence an immediate and comprehensive verification as well as proper identification and assessment of police officers across the federation.

This, according to him, involves training and retraining as well as their certification and welfare considerations.

“We call on the Police hierarchy to immediately recall all Police Officers attached to private citizens as well as from all government officials who have neither the moral and nor the legal justifications to retain such services to the detriment of other Nigerians.

“With the anticipated recall, the Force will have the capacity to attend to the greater needs of the majority of Nigerians whose lives and property remain unprotected.” (NAN)