Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a Civil Society Organisation(CSO), has commended Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for the completion and commissioning of an ultra modern Hajj Camp in the state.

The CSO gave the commendation in a statement jointly signed by the its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, and Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Mahmoud, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“We are particularly pleased that Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi dream of erecting a state of the art Hajj Camp in the state has manifested within two years of his administration.

” The ultra modern Hajj camp, designed to serve both Muslim and Christian pilgrims from Bauchi, will allow pilgrims on transit to enjoy world class facilities before embarking on his or her spiritual and religious purification in the Holy lands.”

“The CSO explained that the camp which have a seating capacity of 1,000 and 750 hostel capacity, would serve 250 male and 500 female intending pilgrims from the state.

“However, while we commend the laudable efforts of Gov. Mohammed in seeing to completion of this project.

” We equally urge the Bauchi State Government to ensure that the Hajj Camp is maintain properly and its standard sustained to meet the objective in which the camp was built.

“Such steps will ensure structural stability, prevent unnecessary damage by weather or from general usage and safety.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Hajj Camp was commissioned by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, which named after him. (NAN)

