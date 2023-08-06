CSO Coalition commends Tinubu on Ajaokuta, advises revival of APPIT

…Cautions against past failures

By Chimezie Godfrey

The CSO Coalition for the Revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his effort to revive Ajaokuta as a roadmap to the country’s industrialization.

The Coalition stated this in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mohammed Bougei Attah made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Attah appealed to President Tinubu to revive, restructure and sustain the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team, APPIT, with membership from the civil society group.

He however cautioned against using the Pittsburgh summit as a political tool as recorded during the immediate past administration of President Muhammad Buhari after the Sochi summit of 2019.

He said,”As the foremost national civil society coalition advocacy for the revival of Ajaokuta, the Nigeria’s largest steel plant, we commend the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the recent efforts during the visit to Russia.

“We note with great commitment the delegation of the federal government to the Russia-Africa Summit in Pittsburgh, under the leadership of Vice president, Sen. Abba Shetima. In particular, we commend the resolution of Nigerian government to revive Ajaokuta as a roadmap to the country’s industrialization as expressed through the vice president and the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry to Mines and Steel Development. It is heartwarming to have a full team from the Ministry and the Sole Administrator of the Steel Company in attendance.

“This development coming in less than two months into the Tinubu’s administration is commendable and reassuring.

“We however wish to caution against using the Pittsburgh summit as a political tool as recorded during the immediate past administration of President Muhammad Buhari after the Sochi summit of 2019.

“Though positive efforts were recorded under Buhari, it is in the best interest of this administration to pursue the goal of reviving the steel plant to conclusion.

It is therefore our appeal that the Tinubu administration will revive, restructure and sustain the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team, APPIT with membership from the civil society group.”

