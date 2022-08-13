CSO calls for youth inclusion in electoral process

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) – the Electoral Hub have called for youth inclusion in the electoral process and representation in governance to promote international solidarity and sustainable development.

The Founder and Director, IRIAD- The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels made the call in commeratikn of the International Youth Day 2022 with the theme,”International Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages.”

Hamman-Obels revealed that the organisation commemorates the by celebrating young people across the world.

She said the youth make up about one-sixth of the world’s population, and that they play a key role in socio-economic and political development in the world.

She decried the fact that youth in developing countries particularly face various economic and socio-political barriers hindering them from full and effective participation in society.



Hamman-Obels pointed out that despite these challenges, youth are playing a significant role in climate change, governance, and social justice.

She therefore called for the youth inclusion in the electoral process and representation in governance.

She also called for the effective implementation of all national, international, and continental instruments and policies for the advancement of the youth.

She said,”IRIAD -The Electoral Hub is committed to improving youth’s participation in governance and democracy as well as promoting gender equality and social inclusion (GESI). We are concerned about the poor representation of youth people in politics and governance.

“As we approach the Nigeria 2023 general election, we call on the Executive, Legislature, political parties, and INEC to do more to ensure substantive improvements in youth inclusion and representation in the electoral process and governance.”

Hamman-Obels recalled that August 12 every year has been set aside by the United Nations to celebrate the amazing contributions of youths and amplify the conditions of young people all over the world.

According to her, since 2000, the United Nations and other organizations have observed International Youth Day to raise awareness and draw attention to issues facing youth worldwide, adding that the day also provides an opportunity to mainstream youth voices, actions, and initiatives.

She stressed that the theme for this year’s commemoration which is ‘Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a world for all Ages,” highlights the importance of collaboration across all generations.

“We all regardless of age have a responsibility to maximize and build our collective existence. In line with this year’s theme, we urge all relevant stakeholders at local, national and international levels to do more in ensuring youth are well represented in governance. For us at, the Initiative for Research, Innovation, and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD) and The Electoral Hub we have always believed that:

“Youth as champions for social transformation and development. They should be included in governance and the electoral processes to foster intergenerational learning, experience sharing, and continuation of our democratic values and ethics.

“On the premise of leave-no-one behind, IRIAD – The Electoral Hub calls for the effective implementation of all national, international, and continental instruments and policies for the advancement of the youth such as the National Youth Policy, and INEC Youth Engagement Strategy,” Hamman-Obels stressed.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

