CSO calls for more inclusion in policy making

By Oladele Eniola

Centre for Anti Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), a Civil Society Organisation, has called for social inclusion in making decisions on policies that affect the country.

Mr Debo Adeniran, Chairman, CACOL said this on Tuesday in Lagos at a Capacity Building Workshop for Civil Society Organisations and Media Executives.The workshop was themed: “ Corruption, Elections and the Troubled Democracy:

The Role of the Media and CSOS.”Adeniran said that all demographic groups must be included in core decision making of the country so as to improve the state of the nation.

He said that people in the rural areas and those at the grassroots should be included at the helms of affairs for fairness.Adeniran said people living with disabilities should also enjoy inclusivity, because most of thm are highly skilled and intelligent.He said that their input might just be the difference between failure and success.“These people didn’t choose to be this way so they shouldn’t be excluded from certain positions or decision making as they have what it takes to make things work in the country,” he said.He said the media and civil society are critical sectors that can change the public’s perception about certain issues.Adeniran noted that leaders must be held accountable, urging the media to scrutinise corrupt practices.“

The media have key roles to play in ensuring that our leaders are held responsible for not delivering on promises to citizens,” he said.Mr Wale Adeoye, Executive Director, Journalists for Democratic Rights (JODER) noted that the media must understand the historic importance of the country, which would serve as guideline to news reporting.

He said that the media was obliged to balance its opinion and give fair assessment in every reportage.“The media must be unbiased in its reporting and ensure that reports on issues are balanced, as this would give truthful account of the event being reported.“When giving an account of any event, the report must be objective and transparent as advantages shouldn’t be given to the privileged over the less ones.” he said.Mr Akinbode Oluwafemi, Executive Director, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) said that media must learn how to ask the right questions.“Journalists must always know the right questions to ask politicians or those in power as these would put them on their toes and make them think critically.

“Asking intelligent questions that would make our leaders think to long lasting solutions to the present problems at hand is a right step in the right direction,” he said. (NAN)

