CSO calls for MDAs’ synergy for success of Kaduna Contributory Health scheme

 Kaduna State Maternal Mechanism (KADMAM), a Civil Society Organization(CSO), on Wednesday, called for synergy among agencies and departments under the state Ministry Health for the success the state Contributory Health Scheme.

Malam Mustapha Jumare, Co-Chairman KADMAM, made the call during an interactive session with management Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA) and Partnership Engage, and Learn (PERL).

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised in Kaduna work out ways of increasing enrollment  of residents into the Contributory Scheme, which was established by the state government in 2018.

Jumare observed that lack of synergy amongst all health MDAs was responsible for the enrollment by the residents, especially the informal sector.

During the session, KADCHMA had announced that it had so far enrolled  1,739 for the informal sector and 373,705 for formal sector, it was established in 2018.

Jumare however  noted that the figure was too low for a state with an estimated population of over nine million, and therefore called for collaborative effort.

According him, the informal sector be convinced key into the scheme only when there is visible quality service from all relevant agencies and departments of the ministry.

He called on the State government to on health infrastructure, drugs supply and other basic services that would attract the enrollees, especially from the informal sector.

“The issue of synergy is a very big issue that needs to be addressed immediately.

“We also need to hold a strategic roundtable discussion with the relevant MDAs to deliberate widely in terms of the demands and services  being provided in those facilities, so that we capture everybody well,” Jumare said.

The State Team Lead of PERL, Abel Adejor, said both the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and KADCHMA, needed to work together in getting citizens involved in the scheme.

He said the essence of the meeting was to develop strategies to informal sector enrolment into the scheme, identify gaps and also develop Work for the enrolment drive into the Scheme. (NAN)

