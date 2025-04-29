CSO Calls for Clear Terms of Reference for Amirul Hajj Team, Govt Delegations

A faith-based Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), has called for clear-cut functions and terms of reference for the state’s Amirul hajj teams and government delegations to ensure a streamlined hajj operation.

The CSO, in a statement on Tuesday by its national coordinator Ibrahim said,”While we acknowledge the responsibilities of Governments in appointing Amirul Hajj Teams and Government delegations, we suggest that such appointments should come with an unambiguous role and responsibilities of the Amirul Hajj team especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the hajj rites are performed.”

Muhammad said the call became necessary owing to past experiences in which some state Amirul Hajj Teams, who are supposed to be ad-hoc committees formed to offer support to appointed officials and pilgrims, often assume powers and responsibilities beyond their scope, which leads to chaos and negatively affects operations during the hajj exercise.

He said Amirul Hajj Teams and government delegations are symbols of the government’s eye and as such assigning roles that will not obstruct the operational plans of the State’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and NAHCON becomes imperative. “We acknowledged their fatherly roles and added value Amirul Haj team injects in Hajj operations but such are rare cases.

“There has been an instance where Amirul Hajj or states appointed delegations hijacked the operational machinery from the States Pilgrims Board officials and tried to direct who did what and how it should be done.

“Hajj is a unique exercise, especially the operational aspect, which is guided by sets of rules and regulations as designed by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. NAHCON, as the apex hajj regulatory body, auto assumes the implementation plans because it is the only body legally recognised by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj.

“Therefore, allowing people who are not conversant with hajj policies to take control of the critical aspect of hajj operations is synonymous with activating factors for failure and confusion, the statement added.

Muhammad noted that unlike other countries, Nigerian version of Amirul Hajj and government delegations hardly participate in field operations like guiding pilgrims in Makkah or Mina, assisting the Taradudiyah committee in dispatching pilgrims either to Mashair or to airport, oversee the distribution of food to pilgrims in their various accommodation or even visiting pilgrims to inquire about their welfare. These are the critical part of the hajj that requires helping hands.

“In the same vein, we urge States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to cooperate with the appointed Amirul Hajj and government delegations towards ensuring the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims, while in Saudi Arabia,” he stressed.